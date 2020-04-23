State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $263,000 Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

