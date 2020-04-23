State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $254,000 Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Insiders bought a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

