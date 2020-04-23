State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $246,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

GPMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

