State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $240,000 Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 313,062 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

