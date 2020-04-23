State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $239,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Haynes International worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Haynes International stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

