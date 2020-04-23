State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $235,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

