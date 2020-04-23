State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $221,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.