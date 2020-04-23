State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Invacare worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

IVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.44. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

