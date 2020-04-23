State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 624,616 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of ACHC opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

