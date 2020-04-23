State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

TRMK opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.