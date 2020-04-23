State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GAP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GAP by 39.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAP by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $63,059,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE GPS opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.