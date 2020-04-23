State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

