State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,670 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of MTRX opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

