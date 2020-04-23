State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 373 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

WWE opened at $39.48 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

