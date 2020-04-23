State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,446 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CHEF stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $373.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

