State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,535 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

