State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemours were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of CC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.