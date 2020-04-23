State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 234,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 138,181 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.62%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.