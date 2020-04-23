State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Koppers worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Koppers stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

