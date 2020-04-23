State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 155,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.92. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In related news, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

