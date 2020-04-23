Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.76) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

