SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after buying an additional 548,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,883,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.