Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Spark Energy has a payout ratio of -384.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

