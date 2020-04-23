Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $0.55 to $1.70. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 19,868,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 23,457,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

