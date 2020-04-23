South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Get South32 alerts:

LON:S32 opened at GBX 93.98 ($1.24) on Tuesday. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.40 ($2.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.