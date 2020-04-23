Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells $2,469,632.75 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $2,469,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.