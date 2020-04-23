Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $159,062.54 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $159,062.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 56,540 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $963,441.60.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 425.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Snap by 48.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.