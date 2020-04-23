Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Price Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.46, approximately 20,478,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,140,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Specifically, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,663,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,878,684 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of -16.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Slack by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

