Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 1,834 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 259,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00.

WORK stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

