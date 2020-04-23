Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $2,861,415.72 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia sold 95,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $2,861,415.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Braccia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Andrew Braccia sold 286,063 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $8,576,168.74.

On Thursday, March 26th, Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $307,436.75.

Shares of WORK opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of -16.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

