Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

SKY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Skyline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

