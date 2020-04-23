Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

