Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3,476.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.95% of Simply Good Foods worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Healey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at $888,151.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 151,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,960. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

