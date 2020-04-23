Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

