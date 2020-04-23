Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) CEO Buys $49,648.00 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.