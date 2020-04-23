Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SRC stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.02. Sigmaroc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Garth Palmer bought 117,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.