Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Sierra Bancorp worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.