Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

