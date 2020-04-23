Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Decreases By 10.0%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 10,736,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.19. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $103,597,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $41,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $34,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.