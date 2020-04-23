Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Drops By 7.8%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 56,086,100 shares. Currently, 56.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.87. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.