Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Declines By 10.3%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,563,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Telenav in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Telenav by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telenav by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telenav in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telenav by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNAV opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

