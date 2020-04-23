Short Interest in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Decreases By 7.5%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of PTVCB stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.47.
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Protective Insurance Company Profile
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
Read More: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.