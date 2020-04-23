Short Interest in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Decreases By 7.5%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PTVCB stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Protective Insurance by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Protective Insurance by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.