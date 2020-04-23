Short Interest in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Declines By 7.6%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 8,904,200 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -937.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

