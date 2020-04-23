Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreases By 7.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 3,876,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

