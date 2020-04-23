Short Interest in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Drops By 8.0%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 3,683,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $51.30 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.