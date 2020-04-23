Short Interest in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Declines By 10.0%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOXL. National Securities cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Boxlight alerts:

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.21.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.