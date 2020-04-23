Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Declines By 5.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 839,700 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.07. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.