Short Interest in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Decreases By 10.6%

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 2,628,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avangrid stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.