Short Interest in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Declines By 7.5%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.79% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of AP opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.