Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Decreases By 9.4%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,163,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

