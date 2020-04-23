Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Decreases By 9.4%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,163,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.